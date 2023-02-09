Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'

The Ant-Man actor said he recently spoke to his Marvel costar, who was hospitalized after a snowplow accident on New Year's Day

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Published on February 9, 2023 09:34 AM
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul Rudd has provided an update on his friend and Marvel costar Jeremy Renner following the latter's serious snowplow accident last month.

The 53-year-old actor revealed he spoke with Renner, 52, on Monday, the same day as the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"I talked to him yesterday; he's doing all right," Rudd told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. "He's doing well. He's the best guy and he's awesome."

Rudd and Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have starred opposite one another in a number of MCU films, including 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Paul Rudd (L) and Jeremy Renner attend 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere
Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner. Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Rudd's words come after his Ant-Man franchise costar Evangeline Lilly also shared an update on Renner and revealed she recently had a visit with the actor at his home.

"He was in a wheelchair," she told Access of her Hurt Locker costar, before calling his ongoing recovery a "miracle."

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," continued Lilly, 43. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' "

The actress said she "expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move" — but instead, Renner "was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

She added, "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Suffered Snowplow Accident While Trying to Save Nephew, Says Sheriff's Office Report

Adding more about the "intense" recent visit to Renner's house, Lilly said, "He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic — and he was awake for the whole thing."

The LOST alum continued, "It really has stuck with me. It's been days and I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see ... "

"He's got a journey to go through now," Lilly added. "That's what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he's on the other side now."

Renner was trying to save his nephew from being run over by the snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed him, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada and obtained by CNN.

The Hawkeye star has continued to share his own updates on his recovery following the accident on his Instagram. On Jan. 21, he posted a photo of himself undergoing physical therapy in bed.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years ... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️," Renner wrote.

He continued, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I ... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

"Your a champion mate! We love you," said his Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth in the comments.

"That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the [snowplow]???" joked their MCU costar Chris Evans in his own comment.

