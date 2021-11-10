The actor, now starring in The Shrink Next Door and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has been crowned PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive

Paul Rudd Embraced His Ant-Man Training Until He Stood Next to Chris Hemsworth: 'What's the Point?'

Newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd is used to training hard to play Ant-Man in the Marvel universe.

The actor, 52, who is currently in the UK filming the next installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, says he doesn't mind a strict diet and exercise regimen provided he gets a cheat meal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been in London a lot this year, and when Sunday rolls around, I allow myself one day," he tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I'll go get a Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding and roast beef and a pint of Guinness, and then I'll usually have tea and biscuits after and, like, it's the greatest thing ever."

Watch the full episode of Sexiest Man Alive: Paul Rudd on PeopleTV.com, or on the PeopleTV app.

paul rudd Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

But even when he's at his peak level of fitness, Rudd insists it's easy to stay grounded.

"I remember on the set of [Avengers:] Endgame, I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete," the actor recalls. "And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, 'What's the point?' Why even try, 'cause there's that."

For more of Rudd's exclusive interview and photos, pick up this week's special double issue, Sexiest Man Alive, on newsstands Friday.

People Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Credit: Alexei Hay

Now re-teaming with Will Ferrell for the new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door and taking on one of Hollywood's most treasured franchises with the upcoming movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Rudd appreciates a less-than-rigorous lifestyle at home in New York City with his wife of 18 years, Julie, 53, and their kids Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

"I get up and take my kids to school," he says. "If my wife was sitting next to me, she would do a spit take and then say, 'Okay.' But I do, I do. I'll try to do some form of exercise and read a bit, you know, maybe do a crossword puzzle. I like the idea of sitting and just taking in things."