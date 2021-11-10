These 10 Videos of Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Dancing Will Make Your Day

Clueless about how to behave on the dance floor? Take some inspiration from Paul Rudd

You may know Paul Rudd from his turns in Clueless, Ant-Man or Anchorman ... or you might know him as one of the most talented amateur dancers in Hollywood.

If you're unfamiliar with PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive's capacity to cut a rug, you're in for a delightful surprise. The actor, 52, has made a point of spinning through scenes and boogying through bloopers for years. His level of commitment to recreating music videos with pal Jimmy Fallon is simply unmatched.

From gyrating atop a truck in Overnight Delivery to finger-wagging in an eye patch in a reenactment of Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)," there's no shortage of Paul Rudd dancing clips out there. Narrowing them down to 10 was a challenge and a privilege.

Below, we've rounded up the most heartwarming, laugh-inducing clips of the Wet Hot American Summer star busting a move.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)"

Does wondering what Paul Rudd would look like in a wig, eye patch and nose ring also keep you up at night? If so, let us be the ones to put you at peace. This clip — head bobs, finger-snapping and all — is burned in our brains for eternity, so now it shall be seared into yours as well. Rudd and Fallon's capacity to keep a straight face while spinning ever-so-slowly in a circle together deserves an Oscar.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - "King of Wishful Thinking"

Ever the master of disguise, Rudd is barely recognizable in this remake of Go West's "King of Wishful Thinking" music video. Alongside Fallon, he passionately shoulder shimmies his way through the clip, even trying his hands at the drums at one point. Be warned: this song will be stuck in your head for days.

Clueless

Sure, it's a bit awkward that this scene isn't available online with music, but that isn't going to stop us from including it! No list dedicated to Rudd's lithe limbs would be complete without the heartwarming school dance scene from his 1995 breakout rom-com, Clueless. "He never dances," says Cher (Alicia Silverstone) when she spots Rudd's character Josh dancing with Tai (Brittany Murphy). "I can see why," quips her date. Fast-forward to the 3:30 mark for the good stuff.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - "Don't Stop Me Now"

"Don't Stop Me Now" has become my catchphrase whenever someone tries to pull me away from bingeing Paul Rudd dance videos (because I'm ... having a good time, HAVING A GOOD TIME). You will be too, after watching this clip.

Living with Yourself - "Give It To Me Baby"

While most of Rudd's best moves are freestyle, this choreographed scene necessitates a place on the list. In the Netflix series' season finale, Rudd's character and his wife perform the dance routine they've created to Rick James' "Give It To Me Baby," showing off a whole new range of movement in the process.

Ant-Man Promo

On the surface, this may be less dance-y than the other clips — but it's a revelation in the feat of human motion. While Michael Douglas' delivery of the word "ants" may be the star of this clip, it's Rudd's superhuman-paced leg-and-chest slapping that cannot go overlooked. Simply marvel-ous.

Overnight Delivery

There are a number of reasons to watch this 1998 rom-com: Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd on a road trip are one, and Rudd windmilling his arm to smack his butt atop a stolen truck is another. Fast forward to the 0:25 mark for the brilliant, albeit blurry, goodness.

The Late Show with David Letterman

Looking to kill an hour of your life? Might we suggest watching this eight-second masterpiece of Rudd breaking it down on Letterman 450 times?

Anchorman 2

There's shimmying, there's finger guns, there's something that looks a lot like riding a horse ... is there anything better than this epic '70s dance montage of Rudd and his Anchorman costars Steve Carell, David Koechner and Will Ferrell (with whom he stars in the upcoming series The Shrink Next Door) grooving together?

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!