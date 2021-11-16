Paul Rudd Confirms He Once Swapped Places with Seth Rogen's Masseuse Unnoticed: 'That's True'

Paul Rudd estimates that he massaged pal Seth Rogen for "at least 40 minutes" during the prank before he found out

Paul Rudd knows his way around a massage.

Rudd — PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, at one point confirming pal Seth Rogen's story involving the actor and a massage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Back in July, Rogen shared a story on Twitter about a time when Rudd pulled a prank on him by secretly swapping places with Rogen's masseuse mid-massage session.

"Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock, Paul Rudd was massaging me," Rogen, 39, wrote at the time. "He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately. I didn't, and Paul did the entire rest of it."

"That totally happened. That's true," Rudd, 52, said Monday, explaining, "I think we were filming a scene from Knocked Up and we had to shoot it in Las Vegas. ... It was hours before shooting and I knew he was getting a massage. I just went in during, he had just started."

Seth Rogen Says Paul Rudd Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He recalled, "It was like in Indiana Jones, you know, when he takes the idol away and he puts the bag of sand."

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Rudd Insists He Had an Awkward Phase in High School: 'Puberty Hit Me Like a Mack Truck'

Rudd — who estimated he massaged for "at least 40 minutes" — said "to be fair," Rogen was "face down" so it wasn't completely obvious in the moment, though Colbert joked that the stoner-comedy actor was likely high during too.

Rudd agreed with a laugh, "Let's get real: Probably less of a comment on my own massaging ability. He was stoned out of his mind."