Avengers, Assemble! Paul Rudd and Chris Evans Team Up for a Hilarious Billy On the Street Segment

Move over, Captain America — Ant Man’s in town!

Paul Rudd crashed Chris Evans‘ appearance on Billy on the Street this week to hilarious results.

After Evans, 38, and host Billy Eichner spent some time approaching unsuspecting New Yorkers to celebrate Billy on the Street‘s 15th anniversary, the pair ran into Rudd, 50.

“Oh my God, oh my God, it’s Paul Rudd! Come with us!” Eichner, 41, exclaimed when he spotted the Living with Yourself star.

“Come with us, Paul Rudd! Ant Man, Captain America — I don’t watch those bulls— movies, let’s go!” Eichner added as the two Avengers costars shared a welcoming embrace.

Shortly after, the trio came upon a woman who was trying to film them on her phone.

“Miss, for a dollar, who would you rather have sex with, Chris Evans or Paul Rudd?” Eichner asked her.

“Paul Rudd! For sure, all the way,” she responded quickly, pointing out the actor’s impressive ability to seemingly never age.

Image zoom Paul Rudd, Chris Evans YouTube

RELATED: Lion King‘s Billy Eichner Wants to ‘Change the Game’ for LGBTQ Representation: ‘We Can Do It All’

“Because he’s from Clueless and he’s never-aging!” she said, letting out an excited “Oh my God!” when she realized that Rudd was right behind Eichner.

“As if!” Rudd said, quoting the 1995 movie that also starred Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash.

“Oh my God, hi! You’re so gorgeous,” the woman said, again trying to use her phone to capture the experience — but Eichner swatted her phone down again. “I just heard you on Howard Stern the other day!”

Image zoom Billy Eichner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Billy on the Street Is Back — and Hilariously Shaming Emma Stone About Not Being on Instagram

When Evans tried to get in on the conversation, Eichner shoved him out of the way, exclaiming, “Will you please leave? We’re having a moment! Let the pretty people talk!”

The video concludes with Eichner bringing Evans into what Eichner calls the Knives Out actor’s “worst nightmare.”

“Okay guys, now Chris and I are joined by Chris’ worst nightmare: a bunch of lesbians that don’t care that he’s hot,” Eichner declared as the duo, joined by several women, jog down the street.

Billy on the Street airs on TruTV Thursdays at 10:30/9:30c.