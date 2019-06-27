Paul Rudd Called Up for Ghostbusters Sequel, Which Ignores All-Female Reboot

Paul Rudd is getting the call.

The Ant-Man actor, 50, will star as a teacher in Sony’s latest reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise, which will revert back to the original timeline set by the first two movies in the ’80s, according to Variety.

The outlet also reports that Carrie Coon, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace are in talks to join the project.

Jason Reitman, 41, is taking over on directing duties from his dad Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two blockbuster hits in 1984 and 1989.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,” Reitman said in a statement.

RELATED: New Ghostbusters Movie to Ignore All-Female Reboot and Be Sequel to Original Franchise

The new sequel comes after the 2016 spinoff which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as the ghost-busting heroes.

But Reitman’s movie, set to hit theaters in 2020, is set in the original universe and not in the same one as 2016 director Paul Feig’s.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman says.

Image zoom Ghostbusters Snap/REX/Shutterstock

Original star Sigourney Weaver confirmed to PARADE magazine earlier this year that she was reprising her role as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film.

Weaver will be reuniting with costars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, she said.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” she told the magazine.

In May, Murray said he’s down to make another Ghostbusters film, telling Indiewire, “This franchise paid for my son’s college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”