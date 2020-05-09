Paul Rudd's Family Threw Him an Adorable At-Home Birthday Celebration amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Paul Rudd turned 51 on April 6 while at home with his family

Paul Rudd couldn’t go out for his 51st birthday due to the current shelter-in-place guidelines, but his family still threw him an adorable celebration to mark the occasion.

The actor appeared on Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan's show, Friday Night in With the Morgans, along with his wife Julie Yaeger Rudd and fellow star couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Yaeger Rudd explained that she and their children, 14-year-old Jack and 10-year old daughter Darby, created a scavenger hunt for Rudd's birthday on April 6.

"We made him a little scavenger hunt and made him walk all around the house,” she shared on Friday night’s episode of the AMC series. “We made him go up and down the stairs and in each little spot there was a Post-It telling him the next place to go.”

“Since we really couldn't get him presents, we just gave him coupons for different things like snuggles with our daughter, breakfast in bed and a massage,” Yaeger Rudd added.

Then, Consuelos chimed in to say that he did the same thing for his recent wedding anniversary with Ripa, while they remained home following precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple celebrated 24 years together on May 1.

"For our anniversary gift, I gave her some coupons as well," Consuelos said as Ripa showed off coupons for a right foot rub and left foot rub.

Host Morgan also had a birthday last month and turned 54 on April 22.

Rudd revealed that he and his family threw a special gift — a roll of toilet paper — at the Walking Dead actor’s house for the occasion.

"We drove up playing music so loud, honking the horn,” he said. “Our kids were really nervous, they thought maybe you were going to call the police on us, and we were hoping you were."