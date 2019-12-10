Paul Reubens Is Taking Pee-wee's Big Adventure on Tour to Celebrate Its 35th Anniversary

Paul Reubens will tour around the country next year in celebration of his breakout movie's 35th anniversary
Pee-wee is coming back!
Paul Reubens, who starred as the the popular character in the TV show Pee-wee’s Playhouse and three movies, announced he will be touring in celebration of the 35th anniversary of his breakout film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.
The tour will take him around the country, where Reubens will host a screening of the film and then speak to the audiences. Reubens, 67, is expected to tell behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the 1985 film during the talks.
The 20-date tour will kick off in Portland on Feb. 14 and run through the next month and a half, until it ends on March 29 in Washington D.C.
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure not only served as Reubens’ breakout, it also marked Tim Burton’s directorial debut and was the first film scored by renowned composer Danny Elfman.
Reubens last reprised his iconic character for the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Read on for all the tour dates.
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour Dates
February 14 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
February 15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
February 21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
February 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
February 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
February 29 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre
March 5 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 8 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
March 13 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
March 14 – Coral Springs, FL @ Coral Springs Center for the Arts
March 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
March 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
March 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
March 26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
March 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
March 28 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
March 29 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre