Paul Reubens Is Taking Pee-wee's Big Adventure on Tour to Celebrate Its 35th Anniversary

Pee-wee is coming back!

Paul Reubens, who starred as the the popular character in the TV show Pee-wee’s Playhouse and three movies, announced he will be touring in celebration of the 35th anniversary of his breakout film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

The tour will take him around the country, where Reubens will host a screening of the film and then speak to the audiences. Reubens, 67, is expected to tell behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the 1985 film during the talks.

The 20-date tour will kick off in Portland on Feb. 14 and run through the next month and a half, until it ends on March 29 in Washington D.C.

Image zoom Pee-wee's Big Adventure Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure not only served as Reubens’ breakout, it also marked Tim Burton’s directorial debut and was the first film scored by renowned composer Danny Elfman.

Reubens last reprised his iconic character for the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Read on for all the tour dates.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour Dates

February 14 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

February 15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

February 21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

February 29 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

March 5 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

March 13 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

March 14 – Coral Springs, FL @ Coral Springs Center for the Arts

March 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

March 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

March 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

March 28 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

March 29 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre