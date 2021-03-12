The Safdie brothers (Uncut Gems) will produce the documentary, described as "a kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts"

Paul Reubens and His Pee-wee Herman Character to Be Subject of Two-Part HBO Documentary

Pee-wee Herman is back!

The beloved character and his creator Paul Reubens will be the subject of a new HBO documentary, which will be told in two parts.

The documentary, described as "a kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts," by HBO, "traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture's most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman," according to a press release.

"I've been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I'm honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I'm not going to marry them," said Reubens, 68.

The actor last appeared as Pee-wee in Netflix's 2016 movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday. Spaceship Earth's Matt Wolf is set to direct the documentary for HBO.

Josh and Benny Safdie, the brother duo behind movies like Good Time and Uncut Gems, will produce alongside their producing partner Sebastian Bear-McClard, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, model Emily Ratajkowski.

Reubens was first loosely linked to the Safdie brothers in January 2020 for a screenplay that sees the character grapple with a pill and alcohol addiction that makes him a "monster." Reubens spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, teasing his project.

"I've referred to it as the Valley of the Dolls Pee-wee movie," Reubens told THR at the time. "It's about fame."

According to THR, Reubens had been unable to find a buyer for the script but had been in contact with the duo. The outlet reported that the brothers were "considering the project."