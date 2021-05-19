Paul Mooney, Comedian and Chappelle's Show Writer, Dead at 79

Paul Mooney's cousin Rudy Ealy confirmed that he died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California

Paul Mooney — an actor, comedian and television writer who began his career over 50 years ago — has died. He was 79.

Journalist Ronald Martin first confirmed Mooney's death on Twitter Wednesday morning, writing that the star's cousin Rudy Ealy "just called me from Paul's phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland," California.

In a separate tweet, Martin said that Ealy "told me that Paul had been suffering with dementia for some time and had been living with him."

"Rudy said Oakland paramedics valiantly tried to save him after suffering a heart attack this AM," he added.

Mooney's publicist confirmed his death to Insider, while his rep Cassandra Williams told The Sun that Mooney "was with family" when he died and The Hollywood Reporter that his death occurred at 5:30 a.m. local time.

A post on Mooney's official Twitter account did not directly address his death, but read, "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you're all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy."

"ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks," the tweet concluded.

Paul Mooney Paul Mooney in The Buddy Holly Story (1978) | Credit: Columbia Pictures

He also acted on several series, including Chappelle's Show, The Larry Sanders Show and The Richard Pryor Show, as well as in films like The Buddy Holly Story (1978), portraying Sam Cooke, and Bamboozled (2000).

According to Vulture, Chappelle's Show star and co-creator Dave Chappelle once said of his fellow comedian, "You don't f--- with Paul Mooney."