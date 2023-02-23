Paul Mescal Admits His Breakup with Phoebe Bridgers Is 'Difficult' to Talk About

Paul Mescal isn't ready to discuss his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers.

The actor, 27, who is fresh off his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun, told The Hollywood Reporter in a feature tied to his nod that he is not comfortable speaking about the pair's split.

Hinting that he might be ready to open up about the breakup "maybe at some point" in the future, Mescal told the publication, "Just not now."

He added to THR: "It's just difficult territory. Yeah."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan Pfluger

Mescal and Bridgers, 28, were first linked in 2020 after the singer tweeted she was "horny" after watching his show, Normal People. Later that year, Mescal starred in a music video for Bridgers' song "Savior Complex."

They then made their first public appearance together in November 2021 at the LACMA Gala, and went later Instagram official the following month.

Ryan Pfluger

The couple attended the Telluride Film Festival together in September 2022, where Mescal told PEOPLE it was "really fun" bringing Bridgers with him into his "world."

Split rumors then began to circulate not long after, however, when Bridgers' feature on SZA's SOS, released in December, seemed to hint at a possible separation. On "Ghost Machine" the star sings about being "on my own," and said that the lyrics had been written recently.

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Mescal on Who He is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'

While Bridgers has yet to address the separation publicly, Mescal also told Vanity Fair he's hesitant to say much of anything about their relationship.

"The temptation still exists to be like, 'Shut the f--- up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.' But moving forward as much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private," he said.

Mescal added that there is "temptation to say the status of my whatever," but he's choosing to keep his personal life private.

He also noted that addressing rumors surrounding himself and his relationship doesn't "serve" him.