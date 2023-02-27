Paul Mescal on Who He Is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'

Paul Mescal says there is "probably a long list of people" he wants to meet at the Academy Awards

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

and Mia McNiece
Published on February 27, 2023 03:40 PM

Paul Mescal knows who he wants to run into at the 95th Academy Awards.

While speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the upcoming awards ceremony, Mescal — who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun — says there is "going to be just so many people who I admire in the room" come Oscar night on Sunday, March 12.

"I'm, like, a crazy Michelle Williams fan, so that's gonna be — I feel like I would find it difficult to even talk to Michelle Williams, so that's a big one," the actor, 27, tells PEOPLE. "[I'm looking forward] to maybe getting to know Colin Farrell a bit better, bumping into him over the next couple of weeks."

"There's probably a long list of people I'm looking forward to meeting," Mescal, who says his family will join him in Los Angeles for the show, adds.

2023 Oscar Portfolio
Eric Ray Davidson

Also nominated in Mescal's category at the Oscars are Austin Butler (Elvis), Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Bill Nighy (Living). Fraser, 54, won a SAG Award for his performance in The Whale on Sunday.

"Bumped into Cate Blanchett the other day," Mescal tells PEOPLE about his recent celebrity interactions during awards season. "Pretty wild — she said that she loved the film. I didn't really get much words out of my mouth. I think there will be a lot of that, kind of pinching myself."

"I think it's really cool that people I really admire are seeing the film," the actor adds of Aftersun. "I actually didn't know that it was the actor's body of the Academy that vote for the actors, and I think that's something I take great pride in, that actors are enjoying films like Aftersun and my work."

While Mescal says that to receive an Oscar nomination is "an honor in any capacity," he is especially proud that it came for Aftersun, which was director Charlotte Wells' feature directorial debut.

"It's a dream nomination for me, I think, personally," the actor tells PEOPLE.

The 95th Oscars ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

