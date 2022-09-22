Paul Mescal Talks Indie Roles — and Which Movie Franchise Universe He'd Like to Join

The Normal People star also tells PEOPLE about bringing girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers to the Telluride Film Festival: "It's really fun to take your partner to something which is not their world"

By
Andrea Mandell
Andrea Mandell

Andrea Mandell is the Senior Editor of Entertainment Projects at PEOPLE Magazine. She joined the brand in 2022 and helps lead special projects, film coverage, festivals, awards and more. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Andrea served as USA TODAY's Deputy Managing Editor of Entertainment, Movies Editor and longtime feature writer.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 09:54 AM
Paul Mescal
Photo: Ari & Louise

Paul Mescal is graduating from lovelorn teenager to in-demand indie star.

The breakout star of Normal People, 26, recently hit the Toronto International Film Festival with three notable films, including his Irish gothic drama God's Creatures (out Sept. 30) and the emotional Aftersun (Oct. 21), in which he plays a young father taking his daughter on a poignant summer vacation.

In God's Creatures, Mescal plays an accused rapist who tests the devotion of his mother (Emily Watson). The film is an abrupt turn from his previous work, Mescal tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"The film's discussing every man's relationship to their masculinity and how toxic that can be. Even if you're playing somebody who is considered a bad person, I feel like it's the actor's responsibility to do something that surprises people," he says.

In next month's Aftersun, Mescal takes on his first fatherhood role, something he knows might surprise fans who last saw him play a teen in the Hulu hit series based on Sally Rooney's bestselling novel.

"Of course the last thing that most people have seen is Normal People," he acknowledges. But he shot the pandemic cult-hit series in 2019, and for the actor, Aftersun was again an opportunity to play "against type, consciously so."

Paul Mescal
A24

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Early next year, the Irish actor will hit the screen in Benjamin Millepied's Carmen, a film adaptation of the famous opera in which the star dances and sings opposite In the Heights' Melissa Barrera.

Playing a former Marine who suffers from PTSD, Mescal says his biggest challenge was "transitioning from playing somebody who was a teenager like in Normal People to a man. You can throw on top of the dancing and singing and boxing... It was a blast."

With his indie career on the rise, is there a universe he'd like to join, like Marvel or DC?

"If I get to keep making indie films for the rest of my life, I'll be a happy man," he says. But there is one Tom Cruise franchise he'd be game for. "Something like Top Gun: Maverick would be more interesting to me," he says. "I love that movie."

The actor, who went Instagram official with musician Phoebe Bridgers last year, recently brought his girlfriend to the Telluride Film Festival, where they got to see other films together too.

"We do have the same taste, but it's also really fun to take your partner to something which is not their world," Mescal says. "It's cool to sit in at the Women Talking world premiere with your partner and get to experience that together and talk about it after."

Related Articles
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
whitney houston, naomi ackie
See Naomi Ackie Become Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' Trailer, First Photos
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
(from left) Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), younger Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord) and Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) in The Fabelmans, co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg.
Steven Spielberg Chronicles a Childhood Love for Movies in 'The Fabelmans' Trailer Based on His Family
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal Makes Cameo in Girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers' 'Sidelines' Music Video
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633582aq) Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr. 'The Judge' special film luncheon, New York, America - 10 Oct 2014
Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Personal Film Yet is About His Late Father During His Parkinson's Decline
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Daisy Edgar Jones 'Loves'' Normal People' Co-Star Paul Mescal's Mustache: He 'Can Pull Off Anything' 
Sigourney Weaver attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France.
Sigourney Weaver Says Playing a Teenager in 'Avatar 2' Was 'the Biggest Stretch' of Her Career
TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022
Glen Powell Recalls 'Pressure' Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Reaction to Those Viral 'Thirst Trap' TikToks
The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six
Ryan Gosling Set to Return for 'The Gray Man' Sequel as Netflix Also Announces Spin-Off
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Reese Witherspoon attend "Where The Crawdads Sing" Photo Call
'Where the Crawdads Sing' 's'' Daisy Edgar-Jones Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon, Eating Shrimp and Grits
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
'Normal People' 's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Have Sweet Reunion at the 2022 Met Gala
SPIDER-MAN 3, Bryce Dallas Howard, 2007.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie
HAIRSPRAY, Elijah Kelley (front left), Zac Efron (center, left, rear), Amanda Bynes (rear right center), Nikki Blonsky (front right), 2007.
'Hairspray' Turns 15! Nikki Blonsky, Director Adam Shankman Reveal Secrets from Set of Iconic Movie Musical
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?