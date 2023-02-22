Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera Fall in Love, Dance Through the Desert in 'Carmen' Teaser Trailer

Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera are teaming up to reimagine a classic opera in Carmen.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Classics released the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, based on an 1845 novella by French writer Prosper Mérimée, per the film's page at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Carmen's trailer, set to composer Nicholas Brittell's (Moonlight, Succession) haunting score, showcases 27-year-old Mescal's character Aidan fighting police and others on the street as he and Carmen (Barrera) fall in love and dance their way across a desert backdrop. Carmen is also shown performing at a nightclub in Los Angeles, per an official synopsis for the movie.

The film follows "a young and fiercely independent woman" named Carmen "who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother," the synopsis reads.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Carmen arrives in the U.S. via "a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing" and is shortly afterward confronted by a militia border guard who kill her companions.

After two of the militia members turn against each other, Carmen and one guard, military veteran Aidan, "are forced to escape together" and flee toward Los Angeles to find Carmen's mother's best friend Masilda (Rossy de Palma).

"Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masilda's magical refuge," but the pair are chased the entire time by American police searching for them, according to the synopsis.

Carmen is directed by Benjamin Millepied, a French ballet dancer who choreographed and performed in director Darren Aronofsky's 2010 movie Black Swan. Natalie Portman, who starred as a professional ballet dancer in that movie, shared the trailer for Carmen on Instagram Wednesday as she applauded Millepied's new film. The pair married in 2012 after meeting in 2009 while making the thriller.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

"So excited for you all to see @benjaminmillepied's gorgeous new film Carmen with original music by @nicholasbritell and starring the brilliant actors @melissabarreram, @rossydpalma, and #PaulMescal," Portman, 41, wrote in a caption to her post.

Aside from Mescal, Barrera and de Palma, the movie — which premiered at TIFF in September — also stars rapper The D.O.C., a.k.a. Tracy Curry.

Carmen releases in theaters in New York City and Los Angeles April 21.