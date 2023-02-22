Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera Fall in Love, Dance Through the Desert in 'Carmen' Teaser Trailer

Carmen releases in theaters in New York City and Los Angeles April 21

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 03:58 PM

Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera are teaming up to reimagine a classic opera in Carmen.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Classics released the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, based on an 1845 novella by French writer Prosper Mérimée, per the film's page at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Carmen's trailer, set to composer Nicholas Brittell's (Moonlight, Succession) haunting score, showcases 27-year-old Mescal's character Aidan fighting police and others on the street as he and Carmen (Barrera) fall in love and dance their way across a desert backdrop. Carmen is also shown performing at a nightclub in Los Angeles, per an official synopsis for the movie.

The film follows "a young and fiercely independent woman" named Carmen "who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother," the synopsis reads.

Carmen (Melissa Barrera) in CARMEN
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Carmen arrives in the U.S. via "a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing" and is shortly afterward confronted by a militia border guard who kill her companions.

After two of the militia members turn against each other, Carmen and one guard, military veteran Aidan, "are forced to escape together" and flee toward Los Angeles to find Carmen's mother's best friend Masilda (Rossy de Palma).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masilda's magical refuge," but the pair are chased the entire time by American police searching for them, according to the synopsis.

Carmen is directed by Benjamin Millepied, a French ballet dancer who choreographed and performed in director Darren Aronofsky's 2010 movie Black Swan. Natalie Portman, who starred as a professional ballet dancer in that movie, shared the trailer for Carmen on Instagram Wednesday as she applauded Millepied's new film. The pair married in 2012 after meeting in 2009 while making the thriller.

Aidan (Paul Mescal) in CARMEN
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

"So excited for you all to see @benjaminmillepied's gorgeous new film Carmen with original music by @nicholasbritell and starring the brilliant actors @melissabarreram, @rossydpalma, and #PaulMescal," Portman, 41, wrote in a caption to her post.

Aside from Mescal, Barrera and de Palma, the movie — which premiered at TIFF in September — also stars rapper The D.O.C., a.k.a. Tracy Curry.

Carmen releases in theaters in New York City and Los Angeles April 21.

Related Articles
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Film in Yellowstone Rather Than New Mexico After Charge Downgraded
Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan attend The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at The Skylark on February 13, 2018 in New York City.
Michael B. Jordan Reveals Poignant Lesson He Learned from Chadwick Boseman: 'Life Is Short'
Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Seen Walking Arm-in-Arm Months After She Presented an Award to Him
Riley Keough; ben smith
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Admits He's 'Nervous' to Lead 'Gladiator' Sequel: But It's 'Something I Feel Like I Can Do'
Adam Brody attends the LA Screening Of Fox Searchlight's "Ready Or Not" at ArcLight Culver City on August 19, 2019 in Culver City, California.
Adam Brody Criticizes Marketing for 'Jennifer's Body' : 'Couldn't Have Missed the Mark Harder'
Girls Trip
Why Has 'Girls Trip 2' Taken So Long? Blame the COVID Pandemic, Says Regina Hall
Russell Crowe The Pope's Exorcist
Russell Crowe Confronts Demons in Creepy Trailer for 'The Pope's Exorcist'
About My Father (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares First Trailer for His Comedy with Robert De Niro, 'About My Father' — Watch
ernie hudson
Ernie Hudson Says 'Ghostbusters' Is the 'Most Difficult Movie' He's Ever Done: 'Hard to Make Peace'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock (5876987g) Whoopi Goldberg Sister Act - 1992 Director: Emile Ardolino Touchstone USA Scene Still; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Bette Midler attends "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Bette Midler Reveals Why She Turned Down 'Sister Act' : 'My Fans Don't Want to See Me in a Wimple'
Actor Liam Neeson and his wife actress Natasha Richardson attend "The 30th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards" at The St. Regis Hotel on January 13, 2005 in Century City, California.
Liam Neeson Says His Late Wife Natasha Richardson Wouldn't Marry Him If He Played James Bond
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
Regina Hall Says 'Girls Trip 2' Is 'Going to Be Fun': 'I'm Excited to See the Girls Again'
Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu.
Keira Knightley Tries to Break the Story of the Boston Strangler in Trailer for Real-Life Thriller