Paul Mescal Admits He's 'Nervous' to Lead 'Gladiator' Sequel: But It's 'Something I Feel Like I Can Do'

"This guy's got to fight and got to be a beast," Paul Mescal said of his character in Gladiator 2

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on February 22, 2023 01:51 PM
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal knows starring in the long-awaited sequel to director Ridley Scott's Gladiator makes for "an intimidating feat."

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature story on his Academy Award nomination for Aftersun published Wednesday, Mescal, 27, said he did not audition to star in the upcoming film, but was offered the part after a personal meeting with Scott, 85.

"And I'm so proud I get to make it," the actor said of his casting. "It's an intimidating feat. It's something I'm nervous about but something I feel like I can do."

Mescal's casting was first reported by multiple outlets in January; the actor will portray Lucius, the son of 2000's original Gladiator's Lucilla (Connie Nielson) and villain Commodus' (Joaquin Phoenix) nephew, who grows to idolize Maximus (Russell Crowe) as he fights in Rome's gladiator rings throughout the film.

Asked about any sort of significant physical training he will undertake to play a warrior, Mescal told the outlet that he does not care for "a focus" on actor's appearances in action and superhero films like the upcoming sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter Paul Mescal
Ryan Pfluger

"Of course there's a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I'm not interested," Mescal told THR. "This guy's got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it's going to be."

"Sometimes I see films and I'm like, 'That person doesn't look real,' " he added of other films in the action genre.

The actor has previously expressed a preference for continuing to work in independent film rather than join large franchises. In September 2022, Mescal spoke with PEOPLE about playing against type from his Normal People days in his more recent projects; at the time, he indicated one major movie franchise he would be interested in after his success in independent films.

"If I get to keep making indie films for the rest of my life, I'll be a happy man," he told PEOPLE at the time.

"Something like Top Gun: Maverick would be more interesting to me," Mescal added, when asked whether there is a cinematic universe he would like to join. "I love that movie."

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

While speaking with THR on his 27th birthday recently, Mescal agreed that this year's birthday may be his best ever.

"It's been a f------ wild year," he told the outlet. "Many ups and downs. It's been kind of spectacular in that sense. Yeah."

Mescal is up for Best Actor at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

