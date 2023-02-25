Paul Mescal Admits 'Everybody' Pronounces His Name Incorrectly: 'People Get Confused'

“People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink Mezcal," the actor said in a new interview

By
Published on February 25, 2023 12:52 PM
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Paul Mescal is revealing that some people have been pronouncing his name wrong his entire career.

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, 27, detailed that it isn't the "Paul" part that trips people up, but rather his last name "Mescal," which he says is pronounced with a softer "s" and "a."

The revelation came at the top of a video interview with the publication, in which the Oscar nominee clarified the whole pronunciation — even comparing the sound of his last name to a certain alcoholic beverage.

"People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink Mezcal," he said. "Everybody does it. I pronounce it 'Mescal' and I wonder if I launched a tequila line I would have to, I would call it 'Mescal's Mezcal.' I'm on the fence."

Mescal is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his work in Aftersun.

Also nominated in the category is The Whale actor Brendan Fraser, who revealed in an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors with Adam Sandler that his name actually rhymes with the word "razor" — unlike how some fans have been pronouncing it for decades.

"You shave with a razor," Fraser, 54, said as he pretended to shave, before taking a fun dig at Sandler, 56, and his growing beard. "You should try standing closer to it."

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

Fraser and Mescal are just some stars who've had to clarify their name pronunciations recently.

Last year, Adele set the record straight about her stage name in a Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video.

"Love that," Adele, 34, said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question. "She said my name perfectly!" The correct pronunciation of her name is "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," according to the star.

Lindsay Lohan also recently joined the ever-growing list of celebrities who corrected fans on the saying of her name, quietly revealing that followers have been stressing the wrong syllable in her last name. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan," she said in a video that marked her TikTok debut, pronouncing her name "Lo-hen" rather than "LO-han."

Similarly, Chrissy Teigen, shocked fans when she tweeted a video revealing the real pronunciation of her last name in 2018. Instead of "tee-gen," she shared that it's actually "tie-gen."

