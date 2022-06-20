Oscar-Winning Crash Director Paul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault Charges: Reports

Paul Haggis' attorney says her client is "innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities" after he was arrested on charges of sexual assault

Paul Haggis has been arrested in Italy on charges of sexual assault, multiple news outlets report.

According to the Associated Press, via Federal News Network, prosecutors alleged the Canadian writer-director, 69, best known for writing and directing 2004's Crash, "forced the young woman, known by him from some time ago, to submit to sexual relations," based on "evidence gathered."

Prosecutors said in their written statement that the woman, 30, was "forced to seek medical care" after the alleged incident, which they say occurred over the course of two days.

The two-time Academy Award winner is reportedly being detained in a hotel room in the city of Ostuni, according to Italian media, per the AP, where Variety reports Haggis has been visiting for the local Allora Fest.

According to several outlets, including The New York Times and Variety, Haggis is currently under arrest. The Times reports his charges as "aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries," citing local law enforcement.

Paul Haggis

Haggis' personal attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "Under Italian law, I cannot discuss the evidence. That said, I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis."

"He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly," Chaudhry added in the statement.

In a statement obtained by Variety, reps for the Allora Fest said they've "learned with dismay and shock the news that Paul Haggis is in custody for alleged violence," adding in part that they "immediately proceeded to remove any participation of the director from the event" and "express full solidarity with the woman involved."

The AP reports that a hearing will be scheduled but a date has not been decided yet, according to Prosecutor Antonio Negro, of the city of Brindisi.

Representatives for Haggis, including Chaudhry, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Haggis was previously accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women. In a December 2017 lawsuit, publicist Haleigh Breest claimed that after a film premiere in 2013, she accepted Haggis' offer to give her a ride home, but instead he allegedly brought her back to his apartment where he quickly became "sexually aggressive." After allegedly forcing her into a bedroom, Breest claimed he forced her to perform oral sex on him before allegedly raping her. Haggis denied the rape allegation at the time.

The following month, three other woman came forward to Breest's attorneys. In a series of interviews with the AP, they provided details of their sexual-misconduct allegations, which allegedly stemmed from interactions they had with Haggis from 1996 through 2015, when they were still beginning their careers. One of Haggis' accusers claimed that the director and screenwriter raped her in 1996 when she was 28 years old and working as a publicist. All of the women chose to remain anonymous.

In August 2018, Haggis said in part in a filed response that Breet's claims were "shocking and scandalous claims of fiction" which he "vehemently denies." Additionally, the director denied Breest "gave [him] oral sex" forcibly or without her consent, calling the moment consensual.

He also denied the claims in a statement provided to PEOPLE through his attorney Christine Lepoera.

"Mr. Haggis denies these anonymous claims in whole. In a society where one of a person's fundamental rights is the ability to confront an accuser, that right has now been eviscerated when it comes to anyone being charged in the press with any sort of sexual misconduct," Lepoera said at the time. "Notably, no one has reached out to anyone on Mr. Haggis' team other than the press to report this.

"He views the fact that these reports appear to be spearheaded from the law-firm representing Ms. Breest, as a further tactic to try to harm him and continue their effort to obtain money," she continued. "Mr. Haggis also questions whether Scientology has any role here, which he notes has been attacking him for years with false accusations."