Paul Feig Slams Ghostbusters Box Set for Excluding His 2016 Reboot: 'Must Be a Mistake'

Paul Feig is speaking out about his 2016 Ghostbusters movie after it was left out of an upcoming Blu-ray box set being dubbed as the "Ultimate Collection" of the franchise's films.

Feig, 59, directed the female-led reboot that starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth, and he has frequently defended the movie against people online who maligned it before its release in theaters.

Original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson each made cameos in the film, though not as their original characters. They do reprise their original characters in the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hit theaters last month.

When a SlashFilm report pointed out that Sony was preparing to release a Blu-ray box set of the series without including the 2016 entry, Feig shared the story and called out Sony on Twitter.

"Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake," he wrote. "We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters."

The eight-disc Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection set includes the 1984 original, its 1989 sequel and Afterlife, plus bonus material. It's currently listed at $149.99 on Amazon for pre-order before it becomes available Feb. 1.

A spokesperson for Sony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, McCarthy reflected on the backlash their Ghostbusters iteration faced upon its release five years ago. (Jones considered deleting her Twitter in 2016 over the hate she received on the platform.)

"There's no end to stories we can tell, and there's so many reboots and relaunches and different interpretations, and to say any of them are wrong, I just don't get it," McCarthy, 51, told Yahoo! Entertainment. "I don't get the fight to see who can be the most negative and the most hate-filled. Everybody should be able to tell the story they want to tell. If you don't want to see it, you don't have to see it."

Speaking on Jess Cagle's SiriusXM show last May, Feig — who directed hits like Bridesmaids, Spy and The Heat — suggested "the anti-Hillary [Clinton] movement" contributed to the hate his Ghostbusters film received.

"I think some really brilliant author needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary and the anti-Hillary movement," he said at the time. "Everyone was at a boiling point. I don't know if it was having an African American president for eight years that teed them up, they were just ready to explode."

He added, "It's crazy how people got nuts about women trying to be in power or be in positions they weren't normally in. And it was an ugly, ugly year."

In 2015, Wiig said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that the backlash surrounding just the announcement of the film was "surprising" to her: "Some people said some really not nice things about the fact that there were women. It didn't make me mad, it just really bummed me out. We're really honoring those movies."