Paul Dano and Michelle Williams are set to play characters loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s parents

Paul Dano Cast as Version of Steven Spielberg's Father in Movie Loosely Based on Director's Childhood

Paul Dano is starring opposite Michelle Williams in Steven Spielberg's upcoming drama about the famed director's early years.

Dano, 36, will play a character based on Spielberg's father, Arnold, reports Variety. The film will take place in Arizona in the 1950s and 60s and is loosely based on Spielberg's childhood in the southwestern state.

Williams, 40, was previously attached to the film as a version of Spielberg's mother, with Seth Rogen, 38, starring as a version of the director's favorite uncle.

Each character will reportedly have their own unique voice that doesn't directly mimic the people they're based on. The movie will also feature a large young cast, with the lead boy not actually named Steven, according to Variety.

Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams Image zoom Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Spielberg will also be co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, his first movie with a writing credit since 2001's A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Kushner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, has previously written several movies for Spielberg, most recently the upcoming West Side Story.

West Side Story, Spielberg's remake of the classic 1961 movie musical, was set to debut last December but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. It's now set to open this December.