Patty Jenkins 'Tossed Out' Joss Whedon's 'Contradicting' Version of Wonder Woman in Justice League

Patty Jenkins wasn't a fan of Joss Whedon's 2017 film Justice League.

The Wonder Woman 1984 director appeared on the ReelBlend podcast in which she said, "I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did," in regards to Whedon's polarizing film.

"But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie [Wonder Woman] in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on," Jenkins said. "So then, what are you going to do? I was like…you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work."

Jenkins said she had worked closely with Zack Snyder, the original director of Justice League, to maintain continuity for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman throughout Wonder Woman, Justice League and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

"I have to have my own films and [Snyder has] been very supportive of that," she said. "And so, I think that ][Whedon's] Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, 'I don't recognize half of these characters. I'm not sure what's going on.'"

Jenkins added "it was hard" to see the film have different takes on the Wonder Woman character instead of the cohesion she and Snyder had envisioned.

Snyder began filming the movie in 2016 but stepped down following the death of his daughter, Autumn. Whedon, who co-wrote the script with Chris Terrio, stepped in to conclude the production of the film in Snyder’s stead.

The film earned $657 million at the worldwide box office. It proved to be polarizing for fans who appreciated the lighter tone the film took but found it inconsistent.