Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day

Director Patty Jenkins Says She Has a Group Text with Gal Gadot and Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter

Talk about a super group text.

During Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins revealed that she has an active text chain going with current superhero Gal Gadot and the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter.

Asked about how often Jenkins texts her Diana Princes, the director noted that they use the group "a lot."

"Linda is one of the first people I contacted when I started doing these movies, and she and I have become super good friends," Jenkins explained.

"In the last few years we’ve started a group text that we’re all three on, literally we all talked probably four times yesterday," Jenkins continued. "So we text each other all the time, we talk about what’s going on, we talk about the movie release."

Jenkins also noted how grateful she feels to have a relationship with Carter, 69, who starred as the superhero in the Wonder Woman TV series from 1976 to 1979.

"We have a very shared spirit which is so awesome to share, and such an honor to share with her," she said.

Image zoom Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 | Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics

The follow-up to the hit 2017 film, starring Gadot as the titular superhero, has already received positive reviews ahead of its release Friday.

On Rotten Tomatoes as of Thursday, the film has a favorable 74 percent score. The critics consensus reads, "Great Hera! Wonder Woman 1984 is an epic dose of heart and vibrant escapism that proves there are still unexpected thrills to be found in superhero cinema."

The Wrap's Alonso Duralde said in his review that the Jenkins-directed film "provides the expected thrills and excitement." He also said that both Wonder Women films are "two of the best superhero sagas of the current wave."

Nola Ojomu of Metro praised Gadot, 35, for her portrayal of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, writing in her review that the actress "once again dazzles in the role, projecting every moment of strength and struggle Diana faces when challenges come her way."

Image zoom Wonder Woman: 1984 | Credit: Warner Bros.

The film — which also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen — was originally set to debut in theaters this past summer before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Warner Bros. to delay its lineup of movie releases.