Patti LuPone on Saying a Certain Swear Word 'Way Too Much': 'I'm Just a Salty Individual'

The Broadway legend says she drops the F-bomb more frequently after collaborating with playwright David Mamet, who’s known for putting profane language in his scripts

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 10:19 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13478297sv) American actress Patti LuPone arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil' held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Oct 2022
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Broadway legend Patti LuPone has the voice of an angel, but she can also swear like a sailor.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the mezzo-soprano famous for headlining musicals such as Evita, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, explains why she's not afraid to let an F-bomb fly every now and then.

"I cut my teeth on David Mamet," she says of the playwright and screenwriter, whose work often includes profane language. "I'm just a salty individual, and he just opened up a whole other channel for me." LuPone appeared in a 1982 production of Mamet's play The Woods and several of his projects since then.

She also credits her time spent performing shows in London's West End. "In England, they use the word f--k like it's nothing," she continues. "It is an expressive word, and I probably use it way too much, but it's just part of me now."

LuPone dropped the word publicly back in May when rude theatergoers at a Broadway performance of Company flouted the theater's COVID safety protocols. One woman even put her face mask over her eyes during a post-show Q&A with LuPone and other cast members, according to LuPone.

"I have a long fuse. But when I blow, I really, really blow," explains LuPone. "This is somebody that is in a theater [where] there is a mask mandate. And she's sitting among several people that are masked. I thought, 'Don't do that.'"

What LuPone actually said, according to video captured of the incident, was "get the f–-- out."

"Before it even got to the point in the video, Patti had politely asked them to lift their masks several times," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They just kept shaking their heads at her. That's when she hit a breaking point, taking the mic, stopping the panel, and demanding they follow the rules. These people were so rude." They were then escorted out.

Reflecting on the situation months later, LuPone now says, "I mean, I could have probably handled it differently, but I'm also a volcanic Sicilian. I go to Italy, and I see myself all over the place. They're not having an argument—they're just talking to each other!"

LuPone can be seen as a kindly bookshop proprietor in The School For Good and Evil, streaming now on Netflix. She doesn't utter any swear words in the movie.

For more on LuPone, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Patti Lupone attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Patti LuPone Curses at Broadway Theatergoers for Not Wearing Masks Properly: 'Get Out!'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments
The Best Gifts for Women
27 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget
Scotty McCreery and Gabi McCreery pregnant
Riding High on Five No. 1s, Scotty McCreery Now Awaits Fatherhood: 'I Don't Think I've Stopped Smiling'
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back
Little Big Town
Little Big Town's New Album Exudes Love and, Of Course, Harmony: 'We've Never Been a Mail-It-In Band'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
“Don’t Talk to Me” shirt, Masked Singer
20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'The Masked Singer'
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
Logo
'RuPaul's Drag Race' EP on the Show's Groundbreaking Success and the Celeb Judges They Want Next
Diane Kruger, Quentin Tarantino
Diane Kruger Says Quentin Tarantino 'Didn't Want to Audition Me' for 'Inglourious Basterds' Role
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage While Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy Was in Ukraine
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long