Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne Return for More Scares in 'Insidious: The Red Door' Trailer

The Lambert family have more frights in store.

The first trailer for Insidious: The Red Door (formerly called Insidious: Fear the Dark) debuted on Wednesday, showcasing a spooky sequel directed by Patrick Wilson.

Wilson, 49, first played Josh Lambert in the original installment back in 2010 directed by James Wan, then in the 2013 and 2018 sequels. This is the fifth entry in the horror franchise, and original costars Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins also return as Renai and Dalton Lambert, respectively.

The trailer shows the Lambert family ten years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, with Josh and now college-aged son Dalton seeing various apparitions as they unlock memories from their past after undergoing therapy to forget their dark experiences from previous films.

However, the family isn't able to completely expel their demons when Dalton enters art school and begins painting haunting images of The Further, a dimension in the series filled with malevolent spirits.

"Our family has been keeping secrets. They suppressed our memories," Josh says in the trailer. "But I can still feel something following us."

The father and son duo delve deeper into the mysteries of The Further than ever before and face their family's dark past, along with other terrors that lurk beyond the red door, according to the film's official synopsis.

Byrne, 43, told Collider in February it "felt like a natural progression" for Wilson to "want to continue the story" as a director, with him playing such a central role in the new film.

"He really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the affect on the family. Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want too," she said. "So it was really cool to reunite with Ty, and that was wild revisiting that. I got a thrill out of that. It was a lot of fun."

She added, "[Insidious] had this built-in audience for now over a decade. ... When you have such a fan base, it's awesome to revisit all of those characters again."

Wan, who also directed Wilson in The Conjuring movies and two Aquaman films, told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he is "super excited for what Patrick's doing with Insidious."

"One of the things I love best about working with Patrick Wilson is that we don't actually talk about the movie that we are making on set. We geek out about all the movies that we loved growing up, because Patrick and I are roughly of the same generation," said Wan. "We're just constantly geeking out about John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China and all these movies."

"Patrick reminds me a little bit of [The Invisible Man director] Leigh Whannell in that they are not just actors slash whatever; they are filmmakers as well," added Wan. "They're film buffs, and being film buffs, they look at acting from the point of view of what the final film will be like. And so that actually helps inform them as filmmakers."

Insidious: The Red Door hits theaters on July 7.