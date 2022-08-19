Patrick Swayze's Widow Says He's Still 'Incredibly Close' in Her Heart: 'Feel Like He's with Me'

Patrick Swayze's widow Lisa Niemi Swayze told ET of her husband, who died in 2009, "I don't think there's anything I don't miss about him"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 12:37 PM
Patrick Swayze and his wife Lisa Niemi arrive at the UK premiere of Keeping Mum
Photo: Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Patrick Swayze's widow still feels his presence, almost 13 years after his death.

Lisa Niemi Swayze — who was married to Swayze from 1975 until his death at age 57 in 2009, from pancreatic cancer — recently told Entertainment Tonight amid the 35th anniversary of his hit film Dirty Dancing that he was "one of a kind."

"It's very strange to have someone so far away and yet have them still so incredibly close in your heart," said Lisa, 66, noting that the 13 years that have passed are "quite a bit of time" on paper.

"I feel like he's with me every day, but of course it'd be nice to have him physically in the room," she continued. "But, I tell you what, we had a great ride and there's so much to be grateful for."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa Niemi circa 1987 in New York City
Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

RELATED GALLERY: Patrick Swayze's Life in Photos

Swayze was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in early 2008. He died just over a year and a half later, on Sept. 14, 2009.

From his beloved roles in 1987's Dirty Dancing and 1990's Ghost to his passions including dancing and horses, the actor — who would have turned 70 years old on Thursday — was determined to live life to the fullest.

"I don't think there's anything I don't miss about him," Lisa told ET. "He's got such a zest for life and this and that, but it's all the little things that are left."

"It's the sound of his voice, how he smells, all the things that put him in the room with you that are physical," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Swayze's Widow Wants to Share Her Husband's "Incredible Life" with Auction of Some of His Most Prized Memorabilia

Lisa previously opened up about how she still honors Swayze's spirit every day, telling PEOPLE ahead of the 10-year-anniversary of his death in 2019, "I still feel like he's in my life."

"When you move past the extreme pain of losing someone you love, you actually become close in a different way," she explained.

And in the end, "He showed himself to be a true hero in how he approached his disease," Lisa said.

"The amount of lovingness and kindness, I saw wisdom in him that was beyond anything I'd seen before," she added.

Related Articles
patrick swayze
Patrick Swayze's Widow Lisa Still Feels His Presence — And Believes They'll Be Reunited
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing
Jennifer Grey Says Patrick Swayze Was Once in 'Tears' Over How He Treated Her Before 'Dirty Dancing'
Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey
'Dirty Dancing' 's Jennifer Grey Is Set to 'Return to Kellerman's' in Sequel: 'Next Chapter'
Image
20 Things You Didn't Know About 'Ghost' , 32 Years Later
Dirty Dancing Sequel Jonathan Levine
'Dirty Dancin' g Sequel Director Says Movie Will 'Introduce This Story to a Whole New Generation'
Melissa Gilbert photos provided by her credit courtesy Melissa Gilbert https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1202521827291548
Melissa Gilbert Honors 'Pa' Michael Landon on 31st Anniversary of His Death: 'I Am Aching for Him'
Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek's Family Opens Up About Their 'Bittersweet' Traditions to Honor His Memory
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 25: Michael Marrion and Bobbi Thomas attend CLUB MONACO Celebrates Photographer BERT STERN at Club Monaco on March 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
'Today' 's Bobbie Thomas Pays Tribute to Late Husband Michael Marion on Their Wedding Anniversary
Jennifer Gray, Harry Styles
Jennifer Grey Says She'd Love for Harry Styles to Star Opposite Her in 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel
Jennifer Grey photographed exclusively for People by Andrew Eccles at Castex Daylight Loft in Los Angeles, CA on April 14, 2022.
Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Patrick Swayze, Former Loves and a 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel
Esther Lee
Physical Therapist to Shaun White Pushes Through Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Have a Bonus Life'
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and her father Bruce
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Physical' Grieving Process After Dad's Death: 'It Was Pretty Messed Up'
Card Placeholder Image
Andrew Garfield Recalls Missing His Late Mom on Oscar Night: 'You Want to Bring Her in Your Pocket'
Jennifer Grey, Madonna
Jennifer Grey Recalls When Madonna Told Her 'Express Yourself' Was Inspired By Her Love Life
jennifer-grey-2000
The Cast of 'Dirty Dancing' : Where Are They Now?
patrick swayze
Patrick Swayze's Widow Reveals Painful Secrets About His Childhood in a New Documentary