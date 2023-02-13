Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dead at 57, 17 Months After His Son Died: 'River Has His Daddy'

Sharon Stone's younger brother Patrick has died. He was 57.

The actress confirmed her brother's death late Monday, sharing a photograph of them together on Instagram.

"RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone. 🕊️," she captioned the image of her with her arm around Patrick, which she shared alongside another image of her sibling smiling at the camera will relaxing.

Patrick was the father of Stone's nephew River, who in 2021 died of "total organ failure" at 11 months old.

Patrick's wife mourned her husband Sunday, telling loved ones on his social media he had died in the early hours of the morning.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning," she wrote. "I don't know what else to say, he was my world."

He was the biggest pain in the ass with the biggest heart of anyone I know," she wrote adding he was the dad of "beautiful children that he loved and adored."

"I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him. I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend.

"I take some comfort in knowing that we had one of the best days full of love and the moments we shared throughout the day I know that he did not doubt the depth of my love for him."

Tasha described him as her "soul mate" as they "just got each other even at our ugliest."

"My sweet, loving and often times obnoxious husband I would not have changed a minute of the last 20 years (except for our baby going to Heaven) other than showing you more love... My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. Please give him the biggest hug and kiss from all of us and keep him out of mischief."

The Pennsylvania coroner's office told the outlet his death was ruled due to sudden cardiac death caused by heart disease, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of his death.

In September 2021, Stone, 64, opened up to PEOPLE, sharing that "nothing helped" her family "sustain the tragic loss" of her nephew and godson like organ donations.

"The fact that my godson was able to save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man was sanctuary for our family," she shared at the time. "I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family.

"Many people have many different thoughts about this, but in the end, it gave us some peace," she added.

The Basic Instinct actress announced that her godson had passed away with a heartbreaking video two weeks before that.

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned the clip, featuring home footage of River and the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.