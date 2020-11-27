Patrick Schwarzenegger Does Workout with Dad Arnold Before Thanksgiving Dinner: 'Started to Sweat'

Patrick Schwarzenegger was able to fit in a little bit of a family workout before his Thanksgiving dinner.

On Thursday, the Midnight Sun actor, 27, shared a video of himself lifting weights as dad Arnold Schwarzenegger — serving as his trainer and spotter — gave him words of encouragement from the sidelines.

"Alright, let's go. Eight reps," Arnold, 73, told his son in the clip as he started his count. "One. Two. Pound it against the chest."

While Patrick initially set out to do only eight reps, he surprised his father by pushing himself a little further and adding two more to his set.

"Holy s—," Arnold said, joking to his son. "This man is a monster."

"This is freaking 400 pounds," the Terminator star added. "Wow! Whew, I started to sweat."

Patrick is Arnold and Maria Shriver's third of four children, born after sisters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30 and Christina, 29. He also has younger brother Christopher, 23, while Arnold shares son Joseph, 23, with the family's former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Arnold and Shriver, 65, announced their split in 2011 after 25 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2017.

In August, the parents and their four children reunited to celebrate Arnold's 73rd birthday. In a photo shared by Patrick, the family gathered around Arnold as he cheerfully posed in front of three birthday desserts.

"“I’m trying so hard to smile .... damn wisdom teeth SMH … Happy birthday pops! Love u," Patrick wrote on Instagram at the time.

Recently, Patrick spoke about following his father's footsteps into the family business of acting, telling Today that the action star is "so proud of me."

"Both my parents are proud of me," he said. "It’s pretty surreal ‘cause I remember growing up and going to set with him and it was like my favorite activity. I was so sad when he became governor and to go from Universal Studio’s lot to the Capitol. But it was really surreal to have him come to set have kind of the pages turned."

"He’s really proud of me and they’re so supportive," Patrick added. "I couldn’t ask for a better parent duo."

Arnold opened up about his children in a joint interview with Patrick for GQ Germany in 2019.

"My vision was to create great kids," he said at the time. "What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also."