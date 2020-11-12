Patrick Schwarzenegger Surprised Mom Maria Shriver with a Birthday Cake Featuring Lenny Kravitz’s Abs

Patrick Schwarzenegger's birthday cake for his mother Maria Shriver caught her by surprise!

The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live where he spoke to Andy Cohen about the Lenny Kravitz cake he presented to his mother on her 65th birthday on Friday while promoting his new film Echo Boomers.

"My mom would be so embarrassed for me to tell, but I'll just tell it anyway," Patrick, 27, said. "But we surprised her with a birthday cake of a big photo of Lenny's abs on her birthday cake. Which was really funny. I wish I had my phone on me. I would show you a photo."

He continued, "It was an amazing photo of him. I forgot what magazine, but she loved it. So we did it as a joke and just put it on her as the face of the cake for her birthday. And she was so embarrassed by it, but it was really funny."

Patrick celebrated his mother’s birthday alongside his siblings, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Christina Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger last week.

He shared a sweet family photo on his Instagram page, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mariashriver LOVE YOU TO THE MOON & BACK!"

Shriver commented on the post, writing, "Love you patrick thank you for all your love ❤️ it lifts me up."

Katherine, 30, also shared a series of sweet photos on her mother's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday to my remarkable mama @mariashriver !!"

"You’re the greatest, most perfect, fun, adventurous, amazing, loving, kind, supportive and fierce human and we celebrate you today, all weekend, all month and always!" she continued. "You never stop changing the world and making a difference in so many peoples lives."

"The most show up friend, most pure love filled mother, hardest worker and this year It has been the greatest joy to watch you step into a new role with your granddaughter. Can’t wait to shower you with love! Happy happy!"

On Tuesday, Patrick opened up about being a new uncle after his sister Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, in August.

"It's been really tough with COVID. Chris has been out filming the new Jurassic Park over in London so it's been kind of tough for Katherine with coming over and seeing us kids," said Patrick. "But we get tested every time before we see [Lyla]."

"It still feels like it hasn't hit that she has a baby," he added. "It's been really crazy. But she's a really beautiful girl and I can't wait to be the best uncle."

Pratt, 41, and Katherine confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on Aug. 10, sharing a photo of them holding hands with their new addition on Instagram.