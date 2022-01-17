Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Chiseled Physique While Kayaking on Maui Beach
Patrick Schwarzenegger is catching some sun in Hawaii.
The actor and entrepreneur, 28, was photographed dragging a kayak while on a beach in Maui where he went shirtless while wearing green and pink bathing shorts.
Schwarzenegger also sported beach blond hair.
In May, Patrick opened up about getting physically and mentally in shape in a candid Instagram post.
Sharing a set of photos at Health House West Hollywood of his physique before and after his physical transformation, Schwarzenegger wrote in the post's caption that he tried a new 50-day regimen to improve his health, which includes starting his day at 5 a.m.
"✅50 days 5am ✅ Getting in the best shape of my life," the star wrote. "Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."
"We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits," he continued. "Some Lost 15-30 lbs. People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities."
"I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination your seeking. The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight," he elaborated.
"Everything takes time. That's why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn't end after the first week ... Be The Best You."
In the comment section, the star's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, left words of encouragement for his son. "Great before shots. Good progress. I can't wait to see the after photo!" he wrote.