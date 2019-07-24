Patrick Schwarzenegger Goes Shirtless as an Evil Imaginary Friend in Daniel Isn't Real Trailer

Patrick Schwarzenegger is baring his chest for a new role.

The actor, 25, stars as Daniel in the new trailer for Daniel Isn’t Real, a horror film that centers around a troubled college freshman, Luke (Miles Robbins), who suffers a violent family trauma.

Luke resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel to help him cope, but his coping mechanism takes a violent turn when he finds himself being terrorized by what he thought was something he could trust.

“He’s weak, he’s lonely, and he’s nothing without me,” Daniel is heard saying, presumably about Luke.

This is Schwarzenegger’s latest film, as he’s previously starred in Midnight Sun opposite Bella Thorne and has had roles in the TV series The Long Road Home and Scream Queens.

Image zoom Patrick Schwarzenegger in Daniel Isn't Real YouTube

The film, which is co-produced by Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, also stars Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, Katie Chan and Mary Stuart Masterson.

In May, the young actor posed with his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for the cover of GQ Germany in which they spoke about their close relationship.

“My vision was to create great kids. What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also,” the former governor of California said in a clip of the interview.

Image zoom Patrick Schwarzenegger John Salangsang/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Patrick Bond in Sweet Interview: We Have ‘a Great Friendship’

Patrick said, “My dad has always taught us kids … follow your passion, what you love. And if you follow those things then ultimately you’re going to be successful.”

Arnold, 71, added, “We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship.”