Patrick Schwarzenegger Says Dad Arnold Uses His Famous Movie Catchphrases 'All the Time'

Arnold Schwarzenegger can't seem to escape his iconic movie catchphrases.

The Terminator actor's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, appeared in-person on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday and was asked if Arnold, 73, often uses lines from his famous films in his everyday life.

"Everybody asks that, they're like, 'Does your dad always say his one-liners? And I'm like, 'All the time,' " the Moxie star, 27, said.

When host Kelly Clarkson admitted that she hopes Arnold says "I'll be back" — which comes from the Terminator films — anytime he exits a room, Patrick admitted that his father indeed does just that.

"He'll turn back and be like, 'I'll be back.' I'll be like, 'Dad, really?' " Patrick said with a laugh to Clarkson, 38.

"You're over it but we think it's funny," the "Because of You" songstress said.

"I know, other people do," said Patrick. "But sometimes a little kid — like a 6-year-old — the dad will shove the kid to get an autograph from my dad or something. The kid probably has no idea who my dad is, and goes up and asks for something and my dad will just scream one of his one-liners at him and the kid is like, 'What? I don't know what that is.' "

"It's a test," Clarkson joked. "You have to earn the autograph."

Patrick Schwarzenegger Patrick and Arnold Schwarzengger | Credit: Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Patrick is Arnold and Maria Shriver's third of four children, born after sisters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31 and Christina, 29. He also has a younger brother Christopher, 23, while Arnold shares son Joseph, 23, with the family's former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Arnold and Shriver, 65, announced their split in 2011 after 25 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2017.

Last August, the parents and their four children reunited to celebrate Arnold's 73rd birthday. In a photo shared by Patrick, the family gathered around Arnold as he cheerfully posed in front of birthday desserts.

""I'm trying so hard to smile .... damn wisdom teeth SMH … Happy birthday pops! Love u," Patrick wrote on Instagram at the time.

In November, Patrick spoke about following in his father's acting footsteps, telling Today that the action star is "so proud of me."

"Both my parents are proud of me," he said. "It's pretty surreal 'cause I remember growing up and going to set with him and it was like my favorite activity. I was so sad when he became governor and to go from Universal Studio's lot to the Capitol. But it was really surreal to have him come to set have kind of the pages turned."