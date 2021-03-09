Patrick Schwarzenegger Was Paris Hilton's Security Guard for a Day as a Teen: 'Fun Experience'

"I show up and I greet Paris and she's like, 'Patrick? Schwarzenegger? What are you doing?' " the actor recalled

Patrick Schwarzenegger once spent the day with Paris Hilton while on the clock.

The 27-year-old actor, who stars in the new Netflix film Moxie, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, where he opened up about quarantining with his famous family, as well as childhood jobs he'd held. For one gig, he worked at the upscale Los Angeles mall The Grove in various roles, including as part of security — while he had his own security detail assigned to him.

"I did everything there: valet, security, property walks, lease management tours. I have this really funny story of one time ... I was security guard for the week. Meanwhile, I have my own security guards for me because my dad was governor," said Patrick of his actor dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

"So I'm like a 15-year-old kid with an earpiece and a suit jacket and I show up for work, and they're like, 'Okay, you're security for Paris Hilton today. She's got her book tour, she's coming to The Grove, she's gonna be signing autographs,' " Patrick continued. "I'm like, 'Okay, I know Paris, but okay.' "

"And so she gets out of the car," he said, "[and] Paris has a security guard that used to work for my dad. I show up and I greet Paris and she's like, 'Patrick? Schwarzenegger? What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm your security guard for the day!' And that was it. It was a fun experience."

"Wow, that sounds like a movie," said host Kimmel. "That's something you have to write up. That is really strange."

In November of last year, Patrick stopped by Today with Hoda and Jenna to chat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about his supportive parents. Patrick is the son of dad Arnold, 73, and celebrated journalist Maria Shriver, 65, also a frequent Today contributor.

When asked how his dad felt about him following in the family business, Patrick said the Terminator star is "so proud of me."