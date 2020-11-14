Patrick Schwarzenegger Defends Chris Pratt After He's Called 'Worst Hollywood Chris': 'It's Sad'

"People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better," Chris Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger said

Patrick Schwarzenegger is standing by his brother-in-law Chris Pratt after an Internet challenge recently labeled him the "worst Hollywood Chris."

In a recent interview with Variety, the Midnight Sun actor, 27, revealed that he found the challenge to be "sad, honestly" and made sure to reach out to Pratt, 41, after filmmaker Amy Berg asked people on Twitter which Hollywood Chris "has to go"? — which Pratt emerged the winner.

"It's crazy," Schwarzenegger said of the controversy. "Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person."

The actor, who is the younger brother to Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, added, "People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It’s sad, honestly."

While the actor noted that Pratt is "pretty strong-boned" and he doesn't "think anything hits him deep down," Schwarzenegger said he still wanted to check in on his brother-in-law. "I messaged him, and just mostly was like, 'I hope you’re not taking this seriously.' I don’t really know what else to say," Schwarzenegger said.

The Moxie star went on to compare Pratt's experiences to those of his own parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

"I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mom. My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go," he said. "No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail."

Since the controversy, Pratt has received support from many of his famous friends.

After Pratt began trending on Twitter last month, his wife Katherine, 30, was one of the first to come to her husband’s defense. Responding to an Instagram post by E! News that asked followers the same question, Katherine wrote, "Is this really what we need?"

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

"There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," she continued. "Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, who are Pratt's Avengers: Endgame costars, also replied to the Twitter challenge, writing on their respective social media accounts.

"What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...," Downey Jr., 55, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Pratt on the set of Avengers: Endgame. "A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."

"If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea," Downey Jr. continued. "Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

Ruffalo tweeted, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is."

"I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life," Ruffalo, 52, continued. "He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."

Zoë Saldana also defended her Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame costar.