Patrick Schwarzenegger and Girlfriend Abby Champion Step Out for Date Night at CMA Awards

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion are sure cute when they match.

The couple stepped out at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in heavenly white outfits, which perfectly complimented the theme of the scaled-down ceremony.

Champion wore a cropped cream jacket with flares and a matching miniskirt while Patrick looked sharp in an all-white suit with a white turtleneck — and jet black shoes. The duo made quite the statement together.

The 23-year-old model and the 27-year-old actor were first spotted together in March 2016 and have been going strong ever since. Champion is even often by Patrick's side during his family affairs, including Easter this year.

The actor posted an Instagram shot of him and Champion posing with the Easter cake they made for family dinner with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, mom Maria Shriver, 65, and his siblings: sisters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, and Christina, 29, and brother Christopher, 23.

But Patrick's new brother-in-law Chris Pratt didn't let the actor get away with the sweet post without proper credit.

“That is an extraordinary picture. Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition,” Pratt, 40, wrote in the comments, clearly insinuating he was behind the sweet shot.