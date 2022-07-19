Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion soaked up the sights during a sunny getaway to Capri

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Have Sun-Drenched Holiday in Italy — See the Pics!

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion are making new memories this summer with a trip to Italy.

The 28-year-old actor shared a glimpse of he and his girlfriend's getaway to Capri on Monday in a series of Instagram posts. According to the pics, the pair took advantage of the stunning scenery, doing everything from sightseeing and dining al fresco to swimming in the clear blue waters surrounding the island.

They even wore matching grey robes at one point, posting together in a sweet selfie.

Schwarzenegger and Champion, 25, were first linked in September 2015 when they were spotted at the celebrity hotspot the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two became "Instagram official" after Schwarzenegger appeared on Champion's page in February 2016.

The two have been posting photos of their adventures on their respective pages ever since, with Schwarzenegger praising Champion in a sweet tribute on her birthday this past February.

"Love this girl so much!!" he wrote. "Such a hard worker. So beautiful. Faithful. Drinks 2 cups of coffee! Loves ice cream. Loves her sugary cocktails. Loves Jesus & America too. Can't wait 'til you're back in town."

In response Champion wrote with a red heart emoji, "Love you."

Champion has even spend time with Schwarzenegger's family, posing alongside his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, mom Maria Shriver, 66, and siblings Katherine Schwarzenegger, her husband Chris Pratt, 32, Christina Schwarzenegger, 30, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, during an Easter 2020 celebration.

She's also very supportive of Patrick's flourishing career.

​​"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me," he told E! News in September 2019, praising Champion's constant support. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."

Since being signed by Next Models Worldwide in 2014, Champion has starred in print and digital campaigns — along with walking the runway — for some of the most recognizable fashion houses in the world. She counts Prada, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Givenchy and more among the many brands she's worked with.