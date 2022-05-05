Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's Relationship in Pictures
Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion's relationship dates back to March 2016. Between their fashion-forward red carpet appearances to their swoon-worthy date nights, here's a roundup of their cutest pictures together
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion at the The Long Road Home Premiere
One of the first red carpets Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion hit as a couple was at National Geographic's The Long Road Home premiere in 2017.
The actor starred in the eight-part series, based on the Martha Raddatz's bestseller of the same name, and the model was there to support him.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion at Coachella
The couple have been stylish staples at Coachella Music and Arts Festival through the years and even served a matching moment at the event in 2018.
Sporting a white crop top, Champion hugged her beau who was clad in monochromatic ensemble paired with futuristic frames (from the gas station!).
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Treat Themselves
Date nights look extra sweet for the couple, who never shy away from treating themselves to the finer things. (And by that, we mean frosted-covered cookies with sprinkles on top!)
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Collaborate on a Fashion Campaign
While both Schwarzenegger and Champion have successful careers individually, they joined work forces when they collaborated in the Fall 2019 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign "Get Between Me and #MyCalvins."
"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!" Schwarzenegger shared with E! News. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion on Halloween
They're a (super) power couple! If there's one event Schwarzenegger and Champion go all-out for, it's Halloween. Over the years, the lovebirds have one-upped their couples-costume game — and thankfully, show no sign of slowing down any time soon.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion at the CMA Awards
Schwarzenegger and Champion stepped out for a country-filled night when they hit the red carpet at the CMA Awards in 2020. Not only did they rock complimentary outfits, but they got to meet Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, too!
Patrick Schwarzenegger's Birthday Tribute to Abby Champion
Sunset lovers! Schwarzenegger posted an adorable gallery on Instagram in honor of his girlfriend's birthday in 2021. Not to mention, the cute photos were accompanied with a heartfelt caption!
"Looking at all the fun times we've had over the years & how you've grown into such a beautiful [woman]! You work so hard & im so proud of you & can't wait to see what this year holds for you!" he wrote.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion on Easter
Schwarzenegger and Champion celebrated Easter 2021 together in a stunning, resort-like setting in Palm Springs, California. Dressed in preppy attire, the two posed together in front of romantic florals for their springtime soirée.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Share Drinks
In addition to sweets and treats, cocktails are a favorite enjoyed by the couple on date night. So much so, that the actor even included it in his Instagram birthday shoutout to Champion when she turned 25 in February 2022.
"Love this girl so much!! Such a hard worker. So beautiful. Faithful. Drinks 2 cups of coffee! Loves ice cream. Loves her sugary cocktails. Loves Jesus & America too," he wrote.
Patrick Schwarzenegger's Birthday Tribute to Abby Champion
Love at first bite! Food is clearly an integral part of the couple's relationship, which Schwarzenegger recalled in his birthday tribute to Champion.
"I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!" he wrote in his birthday tribute to her on Instagram.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's Matching Moment
Both known for their fashion-forward outfits (which they oftentimes match) Schwarzenegger noted that he and Champion sometimes get mistaken for siblings! "Is It weird that so many people ask if we're siblings or dating?" Schwarzenegger playfully captioned this smiley photo.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Share a Kiss
What's a relationship without a little PDA? Schwarzenegger and Champion shared a romantic kiss in front of a stunning sunset on their water-side date night.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion on New Year's Eve
New year, new hairdo! Schwarzenegger sported a new look when he rang in 2022 with Champion in Cabo San Lucas. In the sweet roundup of couple photos from their evening, the actor appears to have gone platinum for the occasion.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion on Valentine's Day
The lovebirds posed together in front of another beachside sunset ahead of their Valentine's Day celebration. Both clad in red, Schwarzenegger and Champion shared smiles during their date night — while of course, sipping on sweet cocktails.