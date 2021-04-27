Patrick Dempsey is reprising his role as Robert Philip in the Disney+ film Disenchanted, but this time he’ll be serenading fans on screen

Patrick Dempsey Says He’ll Be ‘Singing for the First Time’ in Upcoming Enchanted Sequel with Amy Adams

It's happening — Patrick Dempsey will finally show off his singing chops on the big screen!

On Monday, Dempsey told Variety he will have his singing debut in the Disney+ Enchanted sequel Disenchanted alongside Amy Adams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason," the Grey's Anatomy star joked. "So bear with me."

He continued, "I hope the fans embrace it. But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting," he said.

SMA POLL; Sexiest Mask Wearer Credit: Getty

Dempsey announced his return to Andalasia on Good Morning America back in January, and said he was excited to start filming in the spring.

"I just got this script for the second movie," Dempsey told Good Morning America while holding a black binder. "And then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."

He continued, "There's talk of us starting to shoot that in the spring which is exciting."

Enchanted was a major success when it debuted in 2007, launching Adams into the A-list a year after her Oscar nomination for Junebug.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film, it was a fun project to be a part of," said Dempsey.

The film followed Princess Giselle (Adams) as she was sent away to New York City from her mystical kingdom Andalasia by an evil queen, only to find herself falling for a lawyer, Robert (Dempsey).