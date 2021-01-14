Patrick Dempsey Confirms He Will Return for Enchanted Sequel with Amy Adams: It's 'Exciting'
Dempsey is reuniting with Amy Adams in the much-anticipated sequel to Enchanted
Patrick Dempsey is returning to Andalasia!
The actor confirmed he would be reprising his role of Robert from 2007's Enchanted in the much-anticipated sequel Disenchanted.
"I just got this script for the second movie," Dempsey, 55, told Good Morning America on Thursday while holding a black binder aloft. "And then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."
He continued, "There's talk of us starting to shoot that in the spring which is exciting."
Enchanted debuted in theaters in 2007 and was a major success, launching star Amy Adams into the A-list a year after her Oscar nomination for Junebug.
The film followed Princess Giselle (Adams) as she was sent away to New York City from her mystical kingdom Andalasia by an evil queen, only to find herself falling a for a lawyer, Robert (Dempsey).
"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film, it was a fun project to be a part of," said Dempsey.
In December, Disney confirmed Adams, 46, would return as Princess Giselle for the sequel during the company's Investor Day.
Enchanted earned three Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category — for "Happy Working Song," "So Close," and "That's How You Know," all from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Adams earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.
Disenchanted is one of several upcoming projects soon to arrive on Disney+, the company announced last month.
Among the upcoming features is a live-action Pinocchio; Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers, a hybrid live-action-animated feature starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg; Peter Pan and Wendy; and Sister Act 3 starring Whoopi Goldberg and produced by Tyler Perry.