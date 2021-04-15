The Oscar winner's Twitter story left users in shock as she revealed the details of a second date she had years ago with an infamous murderer

Patricia Arquette's Most Awkward Date Was with a Convicted Murderer: 'Trust Your Instincts'

Patricia Arquette is recalling her awkward date with a man who'd later go on to be convicted of murder.

Twitter users have been taking part in a popular prompt asking people to reveal their most awkward dates. The 53-year-old actress decided to join in on the fun Wednesday and tell the story of her uncomfortable time spent with former professional skateboarder-turned-murderer Mark 'Gator' Rogowski.

"Second date. Pro skateboarder. Really cute. Friends with my friends," the Boyhood Oscar winner said.

However, something felt off about the kiss she shared with Rogowski, so she said she ghosted him.

"We made out but something about how he kissed me freaked me out. I gave him a fake number," Arquette said.

It seems like Arquette's instincts were onto something about the pro skateboarder — something she realized years later.

"Years later he killed his girlfriend," the actress concluded.

Rogowski confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old model Jessica Bergsten in March 1991, which landed him in prison for 31 years.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently denied the former skateboarder's request for parole in April 2020, saying Rogowski appeared to only have a "superficial understanding of what triggered him to inflict prolonged sexual violence on his victim and then kill her," and that the convicted murderer still poses an "unreasonable danger to society" if released from prison.

A Twitter user asked Arquette what made her wary of Rogowski, and she replied saying the kiss "felt aggressive."

"Like pushing me back hard with his jaw and it felt like it was angry," she detailed.

Arquette finished her Twitter story with an important lesson: "Moral to the story — Trust your instincts."