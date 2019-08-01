Patricia Arquette Reveals She Was Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s First Kiss: He Was 'Nervous'

Patricia Arquette is spilling the beans on acting with a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Oscar-winning actress, 51, revealed she was the actor’s first kiss while they were both working on the 1994 film Holy Matrimony.

As Arquette described it, the film followed the story of Havana, played by Arquette, who hides out in a Protestant Hutterite community after committing a robbery with her boyfriend, Peter.

To satisfy the community’s elders, Havana and Peter get married but when he dies in a car accident, the communities biblical traditions dictate she marry his younger brother, Zeke (Gordon-Levitt), who happened to be 12 years old.

“I end up marrying a very young Joey Gordon-Levitt and we have to have a kiss,” Arquette told James Cordon while on the Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Image zoom Patricia Arquette and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty; Albert L. Ortega/Getty

“His mom was like, ‘This is his first kiss, he’s nervous,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m nervous!'” Arquette said, laughing.

Everything turned out all right when the actress alleviated her young costar’s concerns.

“I went up to him and was just like, ‘Hey, this is just pretend. This isn’t really your first kiss either, you get to really have your own first real kiss.'”

Image zoom Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Patricia Arquette in Holy Matrimony Interscope/Shutterstock

Arquette next appears in the film Otherhood, a Netflix comedy about three moms who decide to ambush their adult sons in New York City when they forget Mother’s Day.

The film also stars Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman.

Otherhood arrives on Netflix and in select theaters Friday.