Patricia Arquette Rocks Golden Globes Afterparty in a Viking Hat After The Act Win

Patricia Arquette stayed true to herself after winning a Golden Globe Sunday night.

After taking home the trophy for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television, Arquette, 51, hit the Globes afterparties wearing a Viking hat.

Though the prop was part of InStyle‘s photobooth activation, it seems the actress wasn’t ready to relinquish it after her turn in the booth. Arquette and her The Act costar Joey King had fun in the activation, which saw them pretending to sing opera in an elevator.

RELATED: Patricia Arquette Begs ‘Of Us All’ to Give Kids a ‘Better World’ as She Accepts Golden Globe

She also appeared in Salma Hayek’s Instagram selfie from the night.

“I’m so proud of my friend Patricia Arquette, who gave two of the best performances on TV this season,” Hayek, 53, captioned the sweet selfie.

Arquette’s win came for the work she did in the The Act. She beat out stars Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

Image zoom Patricia Arquette Michael Kovac/Getty

Arquette used her speech to point out that in years to come, the awards handed out Sunday night likely won’t be remembered as well as the world’s current events, including the raging fires in Australia and the United States’ political climate.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this,” the actress said from the stage. “But I know tonight, Jan. 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back at this night, in the history books.”

“We’ll see a country on the brink of war. The United States of America, a President tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites,” she continued. “Young people, risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs will drop on their kids’ heads.”

“And the continent of Australia on fire,” she added. “So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to get, beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you.”