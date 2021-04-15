Gal Gadot Reveals Her Wonder Woman Was Inspired by Princess Diana: 'She Was Full of Compassion'

Gal Gadot looked to Princess Diana to inspire the kind of Wonder Woman she wanted to play.

The actress revealed she found inspiration in the people's princess, who was known for her compassion and empathy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have," Gadot said while appearing at the virtual Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! event.

Gadot, 35, has now played Wonder Woman in two standalone films and has found the trick to make the superhero, whose name is Diana Prince, relatable.

"How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect?" Gadot said. "I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart."

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Credit: Clay Enos

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the 2017 standalone, premiered in December 2020. Just days after it was released on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. announced that they've fast-tracked development on a third installment. Director Patty Jenkins will once again return for the third movie.