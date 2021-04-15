Gal Gadot Reveals Her Wonder Woman Was Inspired by Princess Diana: 'She Was Full of Compassion'
Gal Gadot found inspiration in Princess Diana after watching a documentary about the late beloved royal
Gal Gadot looked to Princess Diana to inspire the kind of Wonder Woman she wanted to play.
The actress revealed she found inspiration in the people's princess, who was known for her compassion and empathy.
"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have," Gadot said while appearing at the virtual Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! event.
Gadot, 35, has now played Wonder Woman in two standalone films and has found the trick to make the superhero, whose name is Diana Prince, relatable.
"How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect?" Gadot said. "I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart."
Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the 2017 standalone, premiered in December 2020. Just days after it was released on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. announced that they've fast-tracked development on a third installment. Director Patty Jenkins will once again return for the third movie.
"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement.