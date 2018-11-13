More than three years after her passionate Oscar acceptance speech where she called for equal pay for women, Patricia Arquette says she’s still being offered unfair deals.

“I’ve walked away from several jobs because they were giving me really bulls— deals that were really sh—- and different from men in a really fu—- up way,” Arquette says in a profile with The Daily Beast.

Arquette, 50, described an unnamed project where she claims she was offered a different pay structure than her male costar, who she said was also an Oscar winner.

“I was like, oh, the structure you set up for me, I would never get paid for this,” Arquette said. “It’s such a bulls— structure, you’d never see a penny of it. It’s fake.”

In 2015, Arquette won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boyhood, and used part of her acceptance speech to call for wage equity.

“To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights,” the actress said at the time. “It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all. And equal rights for women in the United States of America.”

The actress, currently promoting the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, later clarified that she was not speaking about “actresses or white women,” but all women.

Since winning an Oscar, Arquette has brought her call for equal pay to the U.N. and the California Senate, and passionately calls for a larger conversation.

“America’s got millions of single moms, especially if they’re single moms of color, who are making less by race, by sex, and if they’re transgender women of color, really less,” she says. “We have 1 in 5 hungry kids in America, and many of them have full-time working moms. Single moms. It can have deadly impacts.”

Escape at Dannemora premieres Sunday at 10p.m. on Showtime.