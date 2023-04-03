'Passion of the Christ' Actor Christo Jivkov Dead at 48 from Cancer

Christo Jivkov, the Bulgarian actor known for the 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ, has died at 48 from cancer.

According to Deadline, Jivkov — who played Jesus' Apostle John in the biblical film directed by Mel Gibson and was expected to return for the rumored sequel movie — died on Friday, March 31, in Los Angeles.

The actor was also a producer and co-founder of the independent production company Red Carpet Films, which started in 2009. The company wrote in a statement on Facebook, "Today we lost our beloved friend and dear colleague Christo Jivkov, co-founder of Red Carpet. Wе are truly devastated by this untimed loss. We will never forget you!"

The Passion of the Christ (2004). Newmarket/courtesy Everett Collection

Jivkov attended the Bulgarian Film & Theater Academy and found success after being cast in the award-winning 2001 movie The Profession of Arms.

The Passion of the Christ, which was a box office hit at the time of its release, starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, Francesco De Vito as Peter, Luca Lionello as Judas, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene.

Italian actress Maria Grazia Cuci, known for movies like the 1999 Bond film The World Is Not Enough, mourned Jivkov on Instagram Saturday.

She wrote, roughly translated to English, "I still can't believe you're gone. Endless pain. Hello Christo, my friend, gentle soul, your fight for life was the fight of all those who love you."