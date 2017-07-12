Paris Train Attack Heroes Will Play Themselves in New Clint Eastwood Movie

The three California friends who foiled an alleged terror plot on a Paris-bound train in 2015 will play themselves in the upcoming Clint Eastwood-directed film about the harrowing attack, reports say.

It is unusual for the subjects of a film to play it’s stars. But, in a headline-making move, Eastwood has tapped real-life heroes Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler to portray themselves in The 15:17 to Paris, an upcoming film about the moments Ayoub El Khazzani opened fire on the crowded train out of Amsterdam, Variety reports.

The film is expected to begin during the men’s childhoods — they grew up together — and show their long-lasting friendship leading up to the harrowing moments on the train, according to Variety.

The movie is based on the book by the trio and Jeffrey E. Stern. Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer and Ray Corasani also have roles in the feature, Deadline reports.

The news comes less than two years after the men came face-to-face with the suspected terrorist on the train holding more than 500 people. The gunman, equipped with several rounds of ammunition, began firing on the crowded train, prompting the men to act.

“At that point I ducked down,” Skarlatos told Britain’s Sky News in the wake of the incident. “[Stone] next to me ducked down.

“I just looked at Spencer and said, ‘Let’s go! Go!’ ”

They overpowered and disarmed the man and were thus launched into international headlines.