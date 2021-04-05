Paris Jackson Boards Hulu Teen Comedy Sex Appeal with Margaret Cho

Paris Jackson will star alongside Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Skai Jackson and Rebecca Henderson in the raunchy teen comedy from Hulu

Paris Jackson's star is shining bright as she adds another film role to her slate.

The performer, 23, has joined Margaret Cho in rounding out the cast of Hulu's upcoming teen comedy Sex Appeal. Fortune Feimster, Skai Jackson and Rebecca Henderson have also signed on for the film.

The movie stars Mika Abdalla as Avery, a high school overachiever who plans to take her relationship with her long-distance boyfriend (Jake Short) to the next level at the STEM conference (a.k.a. "nerd prom").

Written by Tate Hanyok and directed by Talia Osteen, Sex Appeal is the fifth collaboration between Hulu and production company American High. The streaming platform previously released titles Big Time Adolescence, The Binge and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, with Plan B coming out this summer.

Paris has steadily pursued the acting bug in recent years, appearing in the 2018 Charlize Theron starrer Gringo, as well as roles in the TV shows Star and MTV's Scream. She can also be seen in the upcoming films The Space Between and Habit, in which she plays Jesus Christ.

She's also followed in her father Michael Jackson's musical footsteps, dropping her debut solo album Wilted back in November. Paris called the album "my baby" as she spoke with family friend Naomi Campbell last week on the supermodel's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi.

"It kind of just happened," she told Campbell of the album. "I just, like I said, let my creativity do its thing, and the songs kind of just all came out. And then I went into the studio and got some demos done."

