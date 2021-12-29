Paris Hilton asked her Twitter followers for recommendations on the "best romantic movies" while on her honeymoon with new husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Tells Fan Why She's Unable to See House of Gucci: 'I'm on My Honeymoon on a Private Island'

There's one thing standing between Paris Hilton and her seeing House of Gucci: her exotic honeymoon!

Hilton, 40, married Carter Reum on Nov. 11, and she has shared updates while on her honeymoon ever since, including time spent in Bora Bora and how the newlyweds enjoyed Christmas together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Twitter Wednesday, the star asked her followers for romance film recommendations, writing, "What are the best romantic movies?" Fans quickly offered up ideas ranging from Overboard ("Love this movie," she replied, "iconic") to The Fault in Our Stars ("I've watched this film 5 times. So sad and amazing!" said Hilton).

One person suggested Lady Gaga's new movie House of Gucci, acknowledging that it's "not romantic at all but it's very entertaining." Hilton responded that she's been meaning to see the film, which hit theaters last month on Thanksgiving, but has been unable because of her post-wedding travels.

"I want to watch it. But it's only playing in Movie theatres and I'm on my honeymoon on a private island," she wrote to the fan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the nuptials last month, Hilton said she had never been happier. "This is the most magical feeling in the world," she said. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."

"Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt," Reum added.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Los Angeles Ceremony

Hilton also noted that she and her new husband are looking forward to building a family together: "I can't wait to grow our family. I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He's going to be the best husband — and the best dad."