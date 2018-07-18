Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a 'Pathological Liar' as She Reignites Their 2006 Feud

Paris Hilton isn’t letting Lindsay Lohan get away with the claims the actress made against her during their famous feud.

The reality star took a trip down memory lane when she recently commented on a video from a fan account of compiled footage showing Lohan in 2006. Lohan is seen making accusatory statements towards Hilton and then walking them back later, leading Hilton to comment about Lohan’s tendency to lie. CommentsByCelebs was first to spot the comment.

“#PathologicalLiar,” Hilton said in the comments, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

In the compilation post, Lohan is seen approaching paparazzi and accusing Hilton of throwing a drink at her the night before at a party. The next video in the compilation shows Hilton on a different night asking Lohan to tell the truth.

“Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person. She never did that. She’s a good girl,” Lohan says as she gets into a waiting car.

The compilation video then switches to the viral footage of Lohan on yet another night calling Hilton a “c—” on her way to a waiting car. Moments later, Lohan denies using the derogatory word.

“I never said that. Paris is my friend. No, I love her, she’s my friend,” Lohan tells the paparazzi.

This doesn’t mark the first time Hilton has thrown shade at Lohan. In 2017, Hilton distanced herself from the Mean Girls star when discussing the famous photo, taken in 2006, featuring Lohan, Hilton and Britney Spears grinning inside of a car during a night out.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” Hilton told MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”