Pierce Brosnan’s Son Paris Creates Inspiring Short Film to Combat Childhood Hunger in Sri Lanka

Paris Brosnan is doing his part to help raise awareness about childhood hunger in Sri Lanka.

A burgeoning filmmaker, the 18-year-old son of Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan recently traveled to Sri Lanka to document firsthand how one program is making a huge difference in the lives of both local children and on the region’s economy.

“Travelling to Sri Lanka was an amazing opportunity for a young filmmaker,” says Paris, who captured in a short film and in photographs the ongoing work being done in the South Asian island country by the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

With crucial support from Clarins and FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, WFP is delivering nutritious food to Sri Lankan school-aged children.

“I was drawn to Clarins and FEED’s mission to help solve childhood hunger through school feeding,” Paris tells PEOPLE. “This school meals program gives children a sense of belonging, community, and an education.”

Paris Brosnan with Christian Courtin-Clarins and Lauren Bush Lauren Clarins

Paris Brosnan with children in Sri Lanka Clarins

While in Sri Lanka, Paris visited schools and farms to see up close how WFP connects local farmers with its meals program that ultimately helps both undernourished students and supports the local economy.

“I feel inspired to develop more socially relevant projects utilizing the resources I have and to create a platform that gives back to our global community,” says Paris.

This isn’t the young Brosnan’s first advocacy effort. In 2018, Paris wrote, directed and produced “Your Voice Matters,” a video encouraging youth to register and vote.

Launched in 2011, the FEED and Clarins partnership has supported organizations like WFP, helping fund over 30 million school meals by the end of this year. This year, the partnership is focused on Sri Lanka.

For all Clarins purchases made today, World Hunger Day, Clarins will donate 10 meals to the FEED Sri Lanka school meals program.