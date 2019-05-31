Pierce Brosnan's Son Paris on His New Film and What He’s Learned From Family: 'They Inspire Me'

Paris Brosnan is many things. A high school senior; a model; a loving, and beloved, son and brother. And increasingly, he’s also a passionate filmmaker dedicated to making a difference in the world.

With his latest project, a short film that documents his recent trip to Sri Lanka and highlights work being done there by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the 18-year-old son of Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan hopes to help raise awareness about childhood hunger.

“When I got the opportunity to go to Sri Lanka, I had to do it – and it was amazing,” Paris tells PEOPLE at an intimate dinner event at his parents’ Malibu home where the film was screened for friends and family on Tuesday.

“This was an opportunity as a filmmaker to go out and see another part of the world, see how kids are living and shed some light on important issues that are going on there.”

With crucial support from Clarins and FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, WFP is delivering nutritious food to Sri Lankan children at their local schools. (Launched in 2011, the FEED and Clarins partnership has supported organizations like WFP, helping fund over 30 million school meals by the end of this year.)

Drawn to their mission to help solve childhood hunger through in-school feeding, Paris visited schools and farms to see up close how WFP connects local farmers with its meals program and ultimately serves both undernourished students and the local economy.

Paris was deeply moved by the experience and his time spent with the locals.

“They might have so little compared to us but they’re such genuine, happy people,” he says. “It was amazing to see how people who have so little are willing to share what they do have, and share the genuine connection of food, laughter, smiles and positivity.”

Paris readily acknowledges his experience growing up in California bears little resemblance to what he witnessed in Sri Lanka. “Going from Malibu, where you have an abundance of things and first-world problems to a place (like Sri Lanka) where people are actually suffering was (eye-opening),” he says. “I would go back any day.”

His mom, for one, recognized early on that Paris was a highly motivated, empathetic young man.

“He’s always had a big heart,” says Keely, a filmmaker and producer. “Whatever he did, he did 100%.”

Keely, a long-time environmentalist who Paris calls “a perfect role model,” says, “I’m very proud of Paris and I think it’s phenomenal he’s making socially-relevant films.”

Pierce shares his wife’s pride. “I am beyond words, flabbergasted really,” Brosnan tells PEOPLE.

He adds, “I’m over the moon for both of our sons.”

A close-knit family, Paris’s older brother Dylan even jumped in to perform original tracks for the film. “I’m really supportive and I think (the film) is really impressive,” says Dylan, 22, a filmmaker, songwriter and musician whose band, Raspberry Blonde, played tunes into the night at the event.

“Dylan is the one who really inspired me to make films,” says Paris. “He is my biggest role model and the coolest dude I know.”

Finding such inspiration, as well as identifying mentors, is something deeply valued by the Brosnan family. An example of one such person is FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren, says Keely.

“Lauren Bush Lauren is a brilliant role model for Paris, and for all young adults,” she says. “Her mission to end childhood hunger through school feeding is truly noble and inspiring.”

In fact, it was Lauren’s passion that helped spur Paris’s interest in the issue of world hunger. “FEED is such a home-grown brand and it was Lauren Bush Lauren’s story of being a young girl from a privileged family and saying, ‘Ok, here’s what I’m going to do to take my resources and give back’,” he says. “Her story inspired me… [Making the film] was a learning experience for sure. And I’ve appreciated everyone along the way who gave me the opportunity to create and be myself.”

That appreciation certainly extends to his family. “I got so inspired by my family and my brother and my friends who are all such creative, honest and authentic people,” Paris says. “My mom has such a passion for the environment (and) my dad has always been a philanthropist, [he advocated for] saving the whales and working with Jane Goodall, and my brother made short films and went to USC film school. They inspire me and are 100% supportive.”

Like any proud mom, Keely can’t say enough about both Paris and Dylan and has enjoyed watching her sons’ respective journeys. “They’re the heartbeat of our family,” she says. “It’s been a privilege to be their mother and to watch them grow into the artists that they are. They’re just emerging. It’s amazing to watch them flourish.”

While Paris evolves as a filmmaker, a charitable advocate and as a young man determined to make a difference, he encourages others to do the same.

“At the end of the day it’s important to get inspired, be creative and be passionate about what you love,” he says. “And no matter how young you are, you can have the vision (and) be a positive force.”

And just maybe, adds Paris adds, “You can change the world.”