Parents' Night Out! Jamie Bell and Kata Mara Have Rare Date Night at Oscar's Governors Awards

Jamie Bell and Kata Mara went out for a rare date night on Sunday when they stepped out for a public outing at the 11th Annual Governors Awards, the Academy’s kickoff to awards season that honored Geena Davis and David Lynch among others this year. The two made the appearance just months after welcoming their first child, a daughter, in May.

Mara married Bell in a surprise ceremony in July 2017. The couple began dating in the fall of 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. They met while making 2015’s Fantastic Four.

The couple welcomed a daughter earlier this year. Mara announced the birth of the couple’s first child together on Instagram in May, sharing that the baby girl was born “a couple weeks ago.”

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet 💕,” the House of Cards alum captioned a snapshot of her newborn daughter’s tiny tootsies.

Bell is also dad to 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara previously opened up having Bell as “legally part of my family” in an interview with Shape last year, saying that it’s “such an incredible thing.”

“I’m very protective of our marriage,” she said, before revealing how the couple makes it work between their busy schedules.

“All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” Mara said. “Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”